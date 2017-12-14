East Africa: MEC Debbie Schäfer Congratulates Wendy Horn On Being Listed As One of the World's Top 50 Teachers

press release

Minister Schäfer congratulates Western Cape Teacher, Wendy Horn, listed as one of the world's top 50 teachers

A Cape Town teacher, Wendy Horn, Principal of Protea Heights Academy, a Maths and Science Focus School, is one of 50 finalists in the running for the Global Teacher of the Year Award 2017.

Ms Horn, who specialises in Maths and Science Teaching, received the National Teaching Award for 'Excellence in Teaching Science' in March 2014.

She was the Western Cape's Teacher of the Year Award for' Excellence in Teaching Science' in 2013.

"Being selected as one of the top 50 teachers for Global Teachers Award, 2018, is both an exciting and humbling experience. It is also a little bit daunting, knowing that educators will now look up to you to inspire, mentor and lead them", said Ms Horn.

Ms Horn continues, "It is not possible to become an excellent teacher on your own. The selection for this award recognises the hard work of all the teachers that have mentored me, worked with me and have shaped me into the teacher I am today. The selection also rewards the scores of learners who have passed through my classrooms and laboratories, and their hard work and dedication. It is a privilege to be able to mould young people, preparing them to be positive and active citizens of our country".

The Global Teacher Awards is in its fourth year and has been dubbed the 'Nobel Prize' for teaching. The $1 million teacher's award is the largest prize of its kind.

With over 8000 applicants from 148 countries around the world, being shortlisted in the top 50 finalists is a remarkable achievement.

There are two South African finalists, Wendy Horn and Majorie Brown from Roedean School in Johannesburg, both exceptional teachers who are certainly flying the flag for South Africa.

The Global Teacher Awards website says that 'the Prize was set up to recognize one exceptional teacher who has made an outstanding contribution to the profession as well as to shine a spotlight on the important role teachers play in society. By unearthing thousands of stories of heroes who have transformed young people's lives, the prize hopes to bring to life the exceptional work of millions of teachers all over the world.'

Please visit the following link for background information on the awards.

Issued by: Western Cape Education