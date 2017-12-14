The government should immediately appointment a new chairperson for the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) following the resignation of Rita Makarau, a local poll watchdog has said.

Makarau, who is also a judge of the Supreme Court and chairperson of the Judicial Services Commission, stepped down last week for as yet unclear reasons.

Her departure came a few weeks after former President Robert Mugabe was forced to resign by the military and a few months before next year's general elections.

Speculation in political circles was that the resignation was linked to the ouster of Mugabe who is believed to be a relative.

Makarau had been under pressure from the opposition to quit over concerns that, under her charge, ZEC was playing a key role in rigging elections for Mugabe.

In a statement earlier this week, the Zimbabwe Electoral Support Network (ZESN) said government should immediately appointment her replacement.

ZESN said Makarau's resignation came at a critical time when the country was carrying out key electoral processes such as the Biometric Voter Registration which has entered its fourth and final phase.

"ZESN calls upon the government to expedite the appointment of the new ZEC chairperson in line with Section 238 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, to ensure that there is ample time to acclimatize to the new position and oversee key electoral processes before the next elections," ZESN said in a statement released Tuesday.

The election monitoring agency said ZEC must be independent, adding its role needed to be strengthened through provision of adequate resources to ensure key electoral processes were completed before the 2018 elections.

"It is imperative that ZEC be institutionally independent from the executive and exercise full responsibility for implementation," the poll watchdog said.

"ZESN reiterates its position that the Parliament of Zimbabwe be accorded the oversight role over the Electoral Commission in order to ensure that its independence is not undermined through executive interference.

"The ongoing Biometric Voter Registration (BVR) process should enable all those who qualify as citizens as provided in the Constitution of Zimbabwe to register without hindrances.

"The implementation of electoral reforms, an independent electoral commission headed by a professional individual with unquestionable integrity to chair the ZEC are essential for the holding of future credible elections."