New York — The Sudan's Permanent Delegate to the United Nations, ambassador, Omer Dahab, has delivered the Sudan's statement to the UN Security Council, yesterday, Tuesday, during the discussion of the 26 th report of the International Criminal Court General Persecutor.

The Sudan's Permanent Representative to the UN has referred to the distortions in the ICC which are evident by its Statute, noting that it was corrupt in all its practices and the practices of its former and current prosecutors.

He also drew attention to the ICC intentionally ignore to the violations by groups of the Darfur armed movements that have survived after the prevalence of peace there.

The Permanent Representative added that the ICC was unaware of its mission, which led it to engage in matters such as the security and humanitarian situations in Darfur, and to claim that the conflict is still raging despite the fact that the Security Council approved, last June, in accordance with its duties, the end of conflict, and set a time limit between the eras of war and peace there.

Dahab has accused in his statement the ICC of practicing political discrimination against Sudan, and restricting its distorted activities in African countries rather than the other regions and states.

He added that the reception and welcome of the various countries to the President of the Republic, in the bilateral and regional events is a welcoming to the great principles that govern relations between countries and, we consider the targeting of the President of the Republic with such pretexts as targeting to the political and security stability of the country, and an attempt to divide and fragment the country by exposing it to internal war.

The Sudan's permanent delegate to the UN went on to say in conclusion of his statement that the Sudan is of a country of long history, and is known for its fortunes and contribution to human civilization and, will continue its cooperation with the United Nations to achieve a final peace, protect civilians and focus on development.