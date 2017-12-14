13 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Islamic Summit in Istanbul Issues Final Communique, Emphasizes Rejection, Condemnation to Us Decision On Al - Quds

Istanbul — The Extraordinary Session of the Islamic Summit in Turkish Capital, Istanbul, has announced its rejection and condemnation to the illegal and irresponsible unilateral decision of the President of the United States of America to recognize Al-Quds as the alleged capital of Israel.

The Islamic summit in the statement it has issued in the conclusion of its works in Turkey, in the presence of the President of the Republic, Field Marshal, Omer al- Bashir, has considered the decision as null and void, an aggression on the historical, legal and natural rights of the Palestinian people, and a deliberate undermining of all efforts to achieve peace.

The Summit has reaffirmed the centrality of the Palestine cause and the Holy City of al Quds for the Islamic nations and its support for the Palestinian people to attain their inalienable national rights, including their right to self-determination and the embodiment of their independent and sovereign Palestinian State on the borders of 4 June 1967, and its holy capital of al- Quds.

The final statement has stressed the determination to confront any steps that would prejudice the historical, legal, religious or political status of the city of al- Quds and others.

The President of the republic, Field Marshal, Omer Al-Basher has participated in the Extraordinary Islamic Summit, in Istanbul, in response to an official invitation extended by the Turkish President, Reccep Tayeb Erdogan, who is currently the Chairman of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), to affirm the Sudan's support to the Palestinian cause and the Palestinian people.

President Al-Basher's participation in the summit affirms the country's keenness to the joint Islamic action and the importance of Al-Quds.

The leaders of the Islamic World have discussed during the summit means for taking a unified and coordinated action to deal with the developments affecting the legal, political an historical status of Al- Quds.

