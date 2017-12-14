Sudan: Al - Bashir Addresses Islamic Summit, Reiterates Rejection to U.S. Decision On Al - Quds

Istanbul — The President of the Republic, Field Marshal Omer al -Bashir, has reaffirmed the Sudan's rejection to the US decision issued on the holy Al- Quds, demanding the Islamic states to take a more strong and unified stance against the decision and to support the Palestinian cause.

In his address to the Emergency Islamic Summit in Istanbul, al- Bashir noted that the Zionist enemy has become a tyrant, and does not take into account the laws and international norms, therefore, the Islamic nations are expecting decisive decisions from the leaders of the Islamic countries to restore the nation's honor and dignity.

He indicated that the Zionist enemy does not consider what the Islamic world have provided for the sake of the peace issue.

President al- Bashir stressed that the American decision has greatly provoked the Islamic nation, and has posed threat to the region's peace and security.

He renewed the categorical rejection of the US decision, which represents a violation to the political and legal status of the city of Al- Quds, stressing that the Sudan stands in favor of the rights of the Palestinian people.

The president in his address has expressed his thanks to the Islamic nation, to the countries and organizations that stood against the American decision, and have supported the right of the Palestinian people of an independent state with Al- Quds as its capital.