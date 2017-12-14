13 December 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: VP and the Attorney-General Discuss Establishment of Prosecutions in UNAMID Areas

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — - Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman discussed, Wednesday, with Attorney General Maulana, Omar Ahmed Mohammed the implementation of the President's decision to allocate some property and resources in connection with the establishment of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The Vice-President of the Republic who met, Wednesday at the Presidential Palace, the Attorney-General, was briefed on the decision concerning the implementation of the maintenance of the Public Prosecutor's Tower and the problems facing maintenance operations.

The Attorney General said in a press statement that the meeting reviewed the employment of prosecutors, especially in the areas from which the UNAMID withdrew in Darfur.

The Attorney General pointed out that the meeting, also discussed the performance of the Public Prosecution in the past period with regard to human trafficking, money laundering, the procedures for controlling the exchange rate.

Sudan

Delegate to UN Accuses ICC of Practicing Political Discrimination

The Sudan's Permanent Delegate to the United Nations, ambassador, Omer Dahab, has delivered the Sudan's statement to the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.