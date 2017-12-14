Sudan: VP and the Attorney-General Discuss Establishment of Prosecutions in UNAMID Areas

Khartoum — - Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohammed Abdul Rahman discussed, Wednesday, with Attorney General Maulana, Omar Ahmed Mohammed the implementation of the President's decision to allocate some property and resources in connection with the establishment of the Public Prosecutor's Office.

The Vice-President of the Republic who met, Wednesday at the Presidential Palace, the Attorney-General, was briefed on the decision concerning the implementation of the maintenance of the Public Prosecutor's Tower and the problems facing maintenance operations.

The Attorney General said in a press statement that the meeting reviewed the employment of prosecutors, especially in the areas from which the UNAMID withdrew in Darfur.

The Attorney General pointed out that the meeting, also discussed the performance of the Public Prosecution in the past period with regard to human trafficking, money laundering, the procedures for controlling the exchange rate.