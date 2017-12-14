Sudan: Expatriates' Organ Celebrates Mazahir Salih, Meets Sudanese Figures in U.S.

Khartoum — The Sudanese Expatriates Organ, in an evening ceremony organized by the Organ's Woman Administration, has celebrated at its residence engineer, Mazahir Mohamed Ali Salih (of Sudanese origin and American nationality), on the occasion of her wining seat in US Iowa state's council, through the legislative elections she recently ran there.

The Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriates Organ, Dr. Karar Al-Tuhami said in his address to the ceremony that the organ has always celebrated the great achievements of the Sudan's sons abroad in different fields.

He noted to the organ's celebration of the Sudanese international novel writer, resident in Austria, Tariq al-Tayeb, who occupies positon of cultural advisor of Austria Prime Minister, prof. Widad al- Mahboub, the director of the special administration of land survey in US NASA Agency, and the late prof. Liala Zakaria who had been patented the special sugar cane seeds from London.

He indicated that the organ would continue this program to benefit from the positions of these Sudanese figures for the country's interest.

The celebrated figure, engineer Mazahir Salih has called during her address to the celebration ceremony for the engagement in the hosting communities abroad to promote the professional and societal capabilities to realize aspiration for the service of the hosting countries and the homeland, expressing gratitude to the organ.

The celebration was attended by number of the Sudanese communities in Europe, gulf region, and from Virginia, Texas and Washington.

On the other hand, the Secretary General of the Sudanese Expatriate's Organ, ambassador , dr. Karar al-Tuhami, met at his office a delegation from the figures of the Sudanese Community in Virginia, Texas and Washington, and discussed ways for benefiting from the relations, experiences and the Sudanese centers in the USA in the improvement of the Sudan and the Sudanese with community and the official in the US in all fields, particularly after the lifting of the US economic sanction in service of the country.