The body of a South African man, who came to Namibia last month in the company of his partner, was found buried in a shallow grave near Cape Cross.

Erongo police found Barry Vorster's body, four days after his partner had allegedly buried him.

Barry was believed to be in his late forties or early fifties.

The partner, whom The Namibian cannot name at this stage, reported Vorster's death to the police and indicated where the body was.

According to the police, the partner said that Vorster had committed suicide.

Erongo crime investigations coordinator Erastus Iikuyu confirmed to The Namibian yesterday that they exhumed Vorster's body on 19 November.

Iikuyu also said that they were investigating a possible suicide linked to some occultic beliefs.

Vorster's body, Iikuyu said, had undergone a post-mortem and the cause of death was not determined.

He said more tests were still being carried out, while the partner is still at Swakopmund.

The Namibian has gathered that the couple came to Namibia around 4 November 2017 and that they bought a car in Windhoek for N$55 000 out of the N$130 000 they brought with them.

They then drove to Swakopmund where they had a "lovely meal of seafood" before driving to an isolated spot along the coast where they burned about N$60 000.

On Tuesday, the partner wrote to Barry's brother, Alan, who is in the UK, telling him about the suicide and the couple's bizarre quest for spiritual enlightenment.

In the letter forwarded to The Namibian by Alan yesterday, the partner said they developed as spiritual mediums over the past six years and spent much time "in conversation with the spirit world". She also said that they had had regular conversations with dead loved ones and others.

"We had the opportunity to have all of our questions answered and received information that is not accepted by humanity," she wrote, adding they were told in detail about "other existences and realities".

"Humans have been enslaved into believing that this is the only existence, and after we leave this life, there is either heaven, hell or recycling back into this existence. These are all true - depending on your perspective - but there is also a lot more," she said.

She described mediums as being given permission and assistance in accessing information from other dimensions, but that this access was limited by this life's various rigid belief systems.

"We had asked on numerous occasions for permission to experience more. Of course, the only way this would be possible is to leave this existence. One way of crossing from one existence to another is to cause one's physical to cease.

"The concept of suicide has been manipulated by the church over time because if people's eyes were opened as to how severely humanity is being enslaved and pushed further from the truth, everyone would choose to depart from this reality by their own hands," she wrote.

"There was nothing negative about this experience. In fact, we were both excited. We waited for nightfall; said to each other 'see you later', attached a hosepipe to the exhaust, took 90 sleeping pills each and cut our wrists.

"After some time, we woke up, the car still running, back window open and I was unable to close it. We were later told by our spirit guide that we were dead for three days," she said, adding they spent two more days in the desert "trying to die".

She said she was still physically healthy, but her partner was in poor shape. They drove back to Swakopmund for medical care at the state hospital.

"We were very disappointed that we were still here," she said, adding they spent a few nights sleeping in their car before deciding on another suicide attempt.

On 18 November they drove to a popular fishing spot north of Swakopmund and spent the day "chatting and watching the waves" waiting for darkness before attaching the hosepipe to the exhaust again and running the engine.

"After about 15 minutes Barry said 'switch it off'. I did. I opened all the doors. His breathing was very strange, and I was at his side holding his hand. Then he stopped breathing. I didn't know if he was gone or not. It was dark. I covered him with a duvet, closed the doors with windows open slightly, fell into the driver's seat and slept.

When I woke up the next morning, I realised he was [dead].

"My first reaction was a joy. I am happy for him that he is definitely in a better place. Also, angry and disappointed that I didn't get to go with him. And devastated to be without my best friend," she said.

Iikuyu said the police had difficulty locating Vorster's relatives, but he believes the body will be claimed soon for burial. Vorster's partner is hoping to bury him at Swakopmund.

"She has miraculously survived two 'suicide' attempts, and my brother has not. If I am wrong, I will gladly step back and leave this whole situation alone," said Alan Vorster, who is trying to get in touch with the police.

Iikuyu, however, ruled out foul play.