A 38-year-old HIV positive widower from Kwekwe has been sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping his eight-year-old daughter. The man, who cannot be named to protect the minor, appeared before Gweru regional magistrate Mr Morgan Nemadire facing one count of rape. He pleaded guilty to the charge, blaming evils spirits for his gross action.

"I was under the influence of evil spirits Your Honour, I don't even know why I raped my daughter."

The man will serve an effective eight years after Mr Nemadire suspended two years of his sentence on condition of good behaviour. Agreed facts are that sometime in October, the compliant was sleeping in the dining room in the company of her father.

The accused noticed that the minor's siblings were in the kitchen and went on to remove her clothes before raping her once whilst shutting her mouth with one of his hands.

The matter came to light when the complainant's aunt noticed that she was having difficulties in walking. Upon interviewing her, the complainant revealed that she had been raped by her father.

A report was made to the police. Mr Robert Dhlala appeared for the State.