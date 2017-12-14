Somalia: Explosion in a Police Training School in Mogadishu

In today's early morning hours, there was an explosion in General Kahiye Police Training College in Mogadishu, Somalia where arrangements to celebrate 20th December - when the Somali Police Force was established was going on.

The explosion that was carried out by a suicide bomber who was reported to be wearing a sports jacket fitted with improvised explosive devices caused the death of 10 police officers and several others were injured.

Radio Dalsan learnt that the suicide bomber would have caused severe damage if he would have reached the place where soldiers were paraded but he was stopped before reaching there.

The injured officers were rushed to Mogadishu Hospital and the number of casualties is feared to go up.