14 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Meets Jubaland's Ahmed Mathobe in Kismayo

Tagged:

Related Topics

Sheikh Mukhtar Robow who travelled to Kismayo yesterday in the evening met the president of Jubbaland State Mr Ahmed Mathobe today. The meeting between the two which was not disclosed in advance was said to have addressed the fight against Al-Shabab which Jubbaland administration has planned before.

Mr Mathobe and Sheikh Robow who were longtime friends discussed how to tackle the issue and the opportunities that are currently available. According to reports reaching Radio Dalsan, Sheikh Robow is scheduled to visit Jubaland's security forces' camps and thereafter fly back to Mogadishu.

Last few weeks, Robow who was hosted in Baidoa, Bay region by South West State's President Shariif Hassan visited camps of the local security forces.

Somalia

For Minnesota Somalis, A Raw, Rising Fear of Deportation

Mohamed Hussein arrived in Minnesota as an infant more than 20 years ago. On Thursday morning, he was taken from the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.