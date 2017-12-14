Somalia: Sheikh Mukhtar Robow Meets Jubaland's Ahmed Mathobe in Kismayo

Sheikh Mukhtar Robow who travelled to Kismayo yesterday in the evening met the president of Jubbaland State Mr Ahmed Mathobe today. The meeting between the two which was not disclosed in advance was said to have addressed the fight against Al-Shabab which Jubbaland administration has planned before.

Mr Mathobe and Sheikh Robow who were longtime friends discussed how to tackle the issue and the opportunities that are currently available. According to reports reaching Radio Dalsan, Sheikh Robow is scheduled to visit Jubaland's security forces' camps and thereafter fly back to Mogadishu.

Last few weeks, Robow who was hosted in Baidoa, Bay region by South West State's President Shariif Hassan visited camps of the local security forces.