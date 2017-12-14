14 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Gweru to Ration Water

Tagged:

Related Topics

The City of Gweru, left with only a week's supply of water treatment chemicals, is considering introducing water rationing until the chemicals are restocked. In an interview, mayor councillor Charles Chikozho said they were in a fix as water treatment chemicals were running out.

He said the company with a tender to supply the city with the water treatment chemicals had written to the local authority citing foreign currency challenges. The city awarded a tender to a private company Clr Chikozho could not name for ethical reasons.

"The company that supplies water treatment chemicals wrote to us informing of their current predicament. They are failing to source foreign currency for the importation of water treatment chemicals. So, we are only left with a week's supply of the chemicals and if nothing happens we are going to introduce water rationing in the coming days," he said.

Clr Chikozho said they were involved in marathon meetings to try to assist the company to raise the foreign currency.

"We do not want a situation whereby we fail to offer quality water to our residents. We are encouraging residents to make proper use of the water they currently have by not misusing it," he said.

Zimbabwe

Ruling Party Warns Chombo, Chipanga Over Party Regalia

ZANU PF has warned former finance minister Ignatius Chombo and former national youth chair Kudzai Chipanga after images… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.