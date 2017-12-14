Zimbabwe: Gweru to Ration Water

The City of Gweru, left with only a week's supply of water treatment chemicals, is considering introducing water rationing until the chemicals are restocked. In an interview, mayor councillor Charles Chikozho said they were in a fix as water treatment chemicals were running out.

He said the company with a tender to supply the city with the water treatment chemicals had written to the local authority citing foreign currency challenges. The city awarded a tender to a private company Clr Chikozho could not name for ethical reasons.

"The company that supplies water treatment chemicals wrote to us informing of their current predicament. They are failing to source foreign currency for the importation of water treatment chemicals. So, we are only left with a week's supply of the chemicals and if nothing happens we are going to introduce water rationing in the coming days," he said.

Clr Chikozho said they were involved in marathon meetings to try to assist the company to raise the foreign currency.

"We do not want a situation whereby we fail to offer quality water to our residents. We are encouraging residents to make proper use of the water they currently have by not misusing it," he said.