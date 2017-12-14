Sixteen finalists are expected to walk down the aisle as they compete for the much coveted crown at the inaugural Miss Legacy Zimbabwe pageant set for December 23 at Reps Theatre. The pageant will run under the theme "Embracing our culture".

In an interview with this publication, pageant marketing officer Marcia Bangure said they are happy to host such an event that incorporates different facets of our nation's legacy.

"We are excited to be hosting a pageant of this calibre that is meant to celebrate our cultural heritage. It is anchored on religion, language, food, social habits, music and other forms of art. We want to restore, preserve our inherited traditions and monuments," she said.

Miss Legacy will become an annual tourism, charitable development beauty pageant that aims to promote culture empowerment of the girl child, culture and heritage of Zimbabwe. Bangure said preparations are gathering steam and prizes are yet to be ascertained.

"Preparations are on course and running smoothly and we urge people to come in their numbers and support our vision. In terms of prizes for the winners they are not yet finalised as we are still liaising with our partners".

She added that part of the proceeds from the event will go towards charity.

"As an organisation we are also involved in charity work. There are 15 children suffering from Xeroderma Pigmentosum (XP) and 20 percent of our ticket sales will be channelled towards their welfare and any well-wishers can also make donations through us," Bangure said.

XP is a hereditary condition characterised by extreme sun sensitivity, leading to a very high risk of skin cancer. Neurologic problems including learning disabilities, progressive hearing loss, progressive neuromuscular degeneration, loss of some reflexes, and occasionally, tumours in the central nervous system occur in some people with this disease.

To spice up the event on the night contemporary musician Ba Shupi will be the headliner act supported by Mzimba, Terry Africa, Gwenyambira, Kelvin among others.