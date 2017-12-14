South Africa: MEC Gwen Ramokgopa On Health and Emergency Medical Services State of Readiness for the Festive Season

press release

Statement by MEC Gwen Ramokgopa on health and emergency medical services state of readiness for the festive season

Good Day

Firstly, I would like to thank all of you for coming to this media briefing. Today, we are here to give an update on our state of readiness for the festive season and December holidays, a time people use to rest and spend with family.

We would like to announce that clinics, hospitals and emergency services will be operational during this period and that management, professional and support staff will be available to provide the health services should the need arise.

Procurement was done in two phases, Phase one: 164 new ambulances, 10 Planned Patient Transporters and 4 Physically Challenged Specialized Units (PSCU).Phase two: 64 new ambulances and 20 PRV's to be complete by end quarter 4, 2016/2017. This brings a total number of operational ambulances to 862 in Province. All vehicles are added to the Gauteng Health Service platform and to bring the total fleet of 1268 vehicles that will ensure we improve quality, access and response time to our services.

This year 2016/2017, the Emergency Medical Services total budget increased by 6 per cent from R1.1 billion in 2016/17 to R1.2 billion in 2017/18 and today we confirm the purchase of the 164 ambulances.

The breakdown of vehicles, associated costs and distribution are as follows:

Types

Phase one: Iveco ambulances, 30 low roof and 70 high roof ambulances.

Phase two: Iveco ambulances, 64 high roof ambulances.

Distribution

Vehicle Distribution 2016/17

District

Combined ILS/Obstetric

Planned Patient Transport

Physically Challenged Specialized Units

City of Ekurhuleni

35

2

1

City of Tshwane

23

1

City of Johannesburg

26

2

1

Sedibeng

40

3

1

WRDM

40

2

1

Total

164

10

4

Supplier of vehicles in Iveco SA.

Converter is Angelo Kater (51% Black owned company) contracted by Iveco SA.

100% of raw materials and sundry items procured at BBBEE and Historically Disadvantaged Individuals

Costs of each ambulance per line item:-

Actual cost with conversion

R693 000.00

Equipment per ambulance costs R500 000.00

Equipment procured from RT4 and RT 2,from the following companies:-

Kotsedi Medical(Level 1 BEE)

SS Mthembu(Level 3 BEE)

Mr First Aid(Level 3 BEE)

Ecomed Medical(Level 5)

Medical Consumables are procured through SMME's vendors on Gauteng Health database at a cost of R50 000 per ambulance.

Number of Paramedics employed for the 2016/2017 year was 104.The categories are as follows:-

Advanced Life Support 13

Intermediate Life Support 71

Shift Supervisors 26

With the economic difficulties faced by our country and the need to manage the limited resources for the greatest needs, we call on our people to remember that prevention is always better that cure and to do all possible to reduce the high levels of trauma and burden of disease that can be avoided. Unfortunately the festive and holiday season is also characterize by high incidents of trauma cases from motor vehicle accidents, stabbing and gunshots wounds and child injuries amongst others. In our safety and health message we would like to highlight the following areas:

If you really have to take alcohol, drink responsibly, ask someone else to drive, avoid fights, do not carry a weapon and take extra care on crossing roads.

Remember there is an outbreak of the debase Listeriosis with cases currently diagnosed in the province 352 and the number of deaths 28. These cases are spread per district as at 10 December 2017 was Johannesburg 176, Tshwane 95, Ekurhuleni 64, Sedibeng 14, and West Rand 3. The common symptoms of listeriosis disease include fever, flu like illness, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, general body aches and pains.

We can prevent the disease by practising basic hygiene such as washing your hands before preparing food, before eating and after going to the toilet; washing and decontamination of kitchen surfaces and utensils regularly, particularly after preparing raw meat, poultry and eggs, including industrial kitchens; washing raw vegetables and fruits thoroughly before eating.

Ensure safe sex, use condoms, enquire about male medical circumcision, be faithful to your partner and, especially for young people, abstaining until you are ready is still an option of choice. Young women in particular should remember double protection against infection and pregnancy through condom use and use of contraceptives.

Those on chronic medication, including ARV's, plan ahead to ensure adherence to treatment. Taking your TB treatment daily until you are cured is important.

Children should be encouraged to play with parents and guardians providing supervision, including on New Year's fireworks festivities, to reduce risks of injury.

Pregnant mothers should try and not be far away from a health facility in case of a need for medical attention. We look forward to celebrating with mothers, the Christmas and New Year babies born in public health facilities.

EMS calls for the last three years has increase in demand for the services on festive season from 40166 calls in December 2015 to 48354 calls in December 2016 with an increase of 8000 calls

Also there is an increase of call demand in EMS Services from January 2014 with 40127 to 44886 in January 2017 with an increase of average of 4200 calls. December year on analysis shows the following results:-

Baseline in 2013- December 2013(40166 calls)

December 2014(41734 calls ), a 4% increase.(1568 calls)

December 2015(47958), a 14% increase.(6224 calls)

December 2016(48354), a 0.82% increase.(396 calls)

During this year, we have also seen an increase in the attacks of EMS Personnel and as result we are calling on our communities to protect the EMS personnel and expose those who are behind these inhumane attacks on people whose primary objective is to save lives.

Today one of our employees appeared in Protea Magistrate Court, this follows her arrest for threatening management at Bheki Mlangeni Regional Hospital. She was convicted on 13 November 2017 for conspiring to commit murder. The case has been postponed to the 02 February 2017 for sentencing. I commend the Hawks and SAPS for working tirelessly on this and other cases that are aimed at protecting the Department as a precious asset of our people.

We are determined to root out the few corrupt elements in the Department whose evil deeds tarnishes the reputation of the good men and women who are upright and committed to serve society. From my office which deals with appeals, we have upheld sanctions of 23 dismissals, eight suspensions and five final written warnings.

These sanctions must serve as lesson to those who might think of committing crime under our watch, there is no place to hide for corrupt officials especially those collaborating with criminal elements to defraud a service whose mandate is to save lives. Public service belongs to the thousands of upright, honesty and caring health workers who provided services to over 27 million patient visits in the past year.

This year has been particularly painful and difficult for the Department within the context of the Life Esidimeni tragedy. As we help the families and the nation to heal and find closure, we commit the Department to work with stakeholders to take lessons from this experience and strengthen the community voice and improve patient experience of health services.

The Gauteng health system remains under severe financial constraints and we call on all our people, including our staff and community, to use the available resources efficiently and for the purpose of optimising care at all levels when needed.

Let me conclude by wishing those who will be going out of the province for the holidays a safe trips, let's celebrate in a manner that protects the vulnerable in our communities, especially children, and let us be ambassadors of healthy lifestyles.

