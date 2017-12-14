Eritrea: The Eritrean Airlines Expands Service

Asmara — As part of effort to expand services, the Eritrean Airlines has launched new airline routes from and to Asmara-Cairo and Milano starting from 9 December 2017.

The head of operation, Mr. Gebretensae Petros indicated that the airline has been providing regular service from and to Asmara, Khartoum, Jeddah and Dubai and that the new airline route will give alternative to passengers.

Mr. Gebretensae reiterated that the airline will begin regular flight to Juba, South Sudan effective from 22 December.