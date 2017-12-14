12 December 2017

Shabait.com (Asmara)

Eritrea: The Eritrean Airlines Expands Service

Tagged:

Related Topics

Asmara — As part of effort to expand services, the Eritrean Airlines has launched new airline routes from and to Asmara-Cairo and Milano starting from 9 December 2017.

The head of operation, Mr. Gebretensae Petros indicated that the airline has been providing regular service from and to Asmara, Khartoum, Jeddah and Dubai and that the new airline route will give alternative to passengers.

Mr. Gebretensae reiterated that the airline will begin regular flight to Juba, South Sudan effective from 22 December.

Eritrea

Efforts of a Quarter of Century - Stepping Stone for All Round Development of Women: President of NUEW

The President of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW), Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael said that according to the meetings… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabait.com. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.