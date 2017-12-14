14 December 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Olympic Committee - Executive Bureau Evaluates Activities

By Elizabeth Mosima

Members met in an ordinary session in Yaounde on Tuesday December 12, 2017.

The 2017 sports season has been described as favourable. This was the outcome of the meeting of the Executive Bureau of the National Olympic and Sports Committee on Tuesday December 12, 2017.

The meeting which was presided over by the President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee, Colonel Kalkaba Malboum also saw the presence of the Minister of Labour and Social Security, Gregroire Owona and the Board Chair of ANAFOOT, Issa Hayatou.

The purpose of the meeting was to evaluate the activities of the 2017 sports season and to examine the plan of action for 2018, among others.

The Secretary General of the National Olympic and Sports Committee, David Ojong said the 2017 sports season was fouvrable because the CNOSC succeeded in organising about 85 per cent of the events that were scheduled this year. He said the CNOSC is looking forward to have the same or even better in 2018.

The members also mentioned few elements regarding what is going on within the Olympic movement such as the newly created Commonwealth Games Association which according to CNOSC is illegal regarding the intervention and what was said by the Commonwealth Games Federation.

The Secretary General explained that the members discussed on the issue in order to see that the CNOSC can harmoniously work with the government to prepare the Commonwealth Games next year.

The competitions that Cameroon will take part in 2018 include the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia, the Youth African Games in Algeria and the Youth Olympic Games in Buenos Aires.

The final resolutions of the Executive Bureau meeting will be made known during the board meeting of the CNOSC which will hold today in Yaounde.

