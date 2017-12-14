Rwanda: 1994 Genocide Against the Tutsi in Rwanda - France's History of Obstruction Laid Out in New Report

Photo: Sam Ngendahimana/New Times

Some of the people who turned up at Murambi Genocide memorial in Nyamagabe to pay tribute to Genocide victims in April 2017.

Kigali — The Government of Rwanda today released a report by Washington, DC, law firm Cunningham Levy Muse LLP documenting the role and knowledge of French officials in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The report, which has been shared with the Government of France, is part of wider efforts by Rwanda, announced in November 2016, to thoroughly investigate the responsibility of French officials in respect of the Genocide.

The Muse Report, which is based solely on information available in the public record, indicates that there is evidence to substantiate allegations of foreign involvement in the Genocide, including that of French officials. The report also identifies evidence suggesting the accountability process has been, and continues to be, undermined by French actors.

You can read the full report here.