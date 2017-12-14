South Africa: Venter Voted Fans' Favourite for 2017

Springbok and Cheetahs centre Francois Venter walked away with the the Fans' Choice Award at the inaugural BrightRock Players Choice Awards in Johannesburg on Tuesday.

While Springbok and Stormers flank Siya Kolisi was named the 2017 Players' Player of the Year, Venter scooped the only award voted for by the public, and R50 000 for his chosen charity.

The R50 000 prize money that Venter won will be donated to Liefde Wen in aid of rugby development in rural Transkei.

The other winners named on the night were: Malcom Marx as Defender of the Year; Rosko Specman as Backline Player of the Year; Siya Kolisi as Forward of the Year, Steven Kitshoff as Best off the Bench, while Makazole Mapimpi received the LoveChange Award for the player that has made great strides in his rugby career over the past year.

These players were voted the winners by rugby players from the fourteen professional rugby unions in South Africa. Each winning player received R10 000 to pledge to the charity of his choice.

The players were involved with the nomination and voting process for the seven award categories, and in shaping the vibrant and somewhat unconventional awards evening format.

The event, the first-ever awards for professional rugby players by professional rugby players, was designed by the players themselves to precisely match their needs and wants when it comes to recognising excellence on the rugby field.

Elma Smit , marketing manager for MyPlayers, commented: "At MyPlayers we're very passionate about creating more opportunities like these. For players to give back to causes close to their hearts, to get to know fans better and to celebrate the excellence of their peers. The organisation, owned collectively by South Africa's professional rugby players, enables rugby players to do what they do best, while we take care of their collective needs and interests behind the scenes.

BrightRock executive director, Suzanne Stevens , added: "We're excited to have partnered with MyPlayers and the players themselves, helping them craft a needs-matched awards event where they got to decide about every aspect - from the awards categories to the winners, to the format of the event - even the entertainment".

The BrightRock Players Choice Awards Categories: (All nominations were compiled by the MyPlayers Board, their Trustees and player representatives and the winners of each category (except the Fans' Choice category) were selected by the players.

Defender of the Year

Winner: Malcolm Marx

Runners up: Jean-Luc du Preez, Siya Kolisi, Philip Snyman

Forward Player of the Year

Winner: Siya Kolisi

Runners up: Chris Dry, Franco Mostert, Warren Whiteley

Backline Player of the Year

Winner: Rosko Specman

Runners up: Ross Cronje, Dillyn Leyds, Mathrin Simmers

Best off the Bench

Winner: Steven Kitshoff

Runners up: Faf de Klerk, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Akker van der Merwe

The #LoveChange Award - for the most-improved player over the past year - a true change agent on his way up

Winner: Makazole Mapimpi

Runners up: Lionel Cronje, Sbu Nkosi, Jan Serfontein

The Fans' Choice Award - as voted by the fans

Winner: Francois Venter

Runners up: Siya Kolisi, Seabelo Senatla, Curwin Bosch, Courtnall Skosan

The Players' Player of the Year - the flagship award of the evening for the player selected as the best player of the year, as chosen by his peers

Winner: Siya Kolisi

Runners up: Makazole Mapimpi, Rosko Specman, Warren Whiteley

Note: The runners up in each category are listed in no particular order

Source: Sport24