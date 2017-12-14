Zimbabwe: Politburo Sets Tone for Extraordinary Congress

The new political dispensation ushered in by Operation Restore Legacy has brought hope and renewed confidence in the national economy and positive results are already trickling in. Operation Restore Legacy was executed by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces targeting a cabal of criminal elements that had surrounded former President, Cde Robert Mugabe. The cabal was posing a serious national security threat taking advantage of Cde Mugabe's advanced age to commit criminal activities.

Addressing journalists after a Zanu-PF Politburo meeting held yesterday ahead of the party's Extraordinary Congress scheduled for tomorrow, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said Zanu-PF First Secretary and President Cde Emmerson Mnangagwa urged all members to hit the ground running in their respective areas.

"In his opening remarks he assured all members that the life of the Politburo and the Central Committee will run their full terms and that all anxiety should migrate and members should be ready to work assiduously for the party."

Cde Khaya Moyo said Finance Minister Cde Patrick Chinamasa gave a lucid presentation on Zim-Asset adding that the new political dispensation in the country had renewed people's hope. "The Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa in his capacity as Minister of Finance gave a positive update on Zim-Asset," he said.

"He informed the Politburo that the new dispensation in the country had brought hope and confidence in the economy and indications are showing positive growth. The budget had been positively received and had started to stimulate growth in the economy and will reverse the negative perception of the country abroad. Efforts are underway to get the National Railways of Zimbabwe and the Cold Storage Commission functional again and employ the youths. Vocational Training Centres will be established in each administrative district.

Added Cde Khaya Moyo: "The Secretary for Legal Affairs Cde Patrick Chinamasa read through the agenda and programme of the Extraordinary Congress as well as the resolutions of the special Central Committee held on 19th November 2017 for ratification by the Extra-Ordinary Congress. Virtually all former sister liberation movements in the Sadc region have confirmed sending representatives to this Extraordinary Congress including the Communist Party of China."

Cde Khaya Moyo said the new Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Air Marshal Perrance Shiri gave a comprehensive update on the state of agriculture in the country. He said his presentation covered progress on Command Agriculture, the Presidential Inputs Support Scheme and the state of the country's grain reserves. The Minister of Lands, Agriculture and Rural Resettlement Cde Air Marshal Perrance Shiri gave the state of agriculture in the country," he said.

"The Minister assured the Politburo that the country has enough maize to sustain until the next season. He also assured the Politburo that the 2017/18 season is in full swing and the demand of inputs under Command Agriculture had risen. The Presidential Inputs Scheme and the Cotton Inputs Scheme are also underway and are expected to cover more households this season. Cabinet had already approved the concept note of the livestock, fisheries and wildlife production. This will start with growing of pastures that will increase the biomass of our livestock. There will be need for disease control and creation of cement banks."

On preparations of tomorrow's Extraordinary Congress, Cde Khaya Moyo said: "Preparations for the Extraordinary session of Congress are more than 95 percent complete. Sufficient resources have been mobilised to take place. Party paraphernalia is already in place and accreditation is winding up.

"A total of 7 874 people are expected to attend the Congress with 5 295 being delegates according to the brief presented by the Secretary for Finance who is also the acting Secretary for Administration Cde Obert Mpofu.

"In addition, he informed the Politburo that the party has had an overwhelming support from the corporate world and many other individual well wishers. The new dispensation was rejuvenated and reignited confidence across the nation. This is a good indicator of where the party will be in 2018 as we hold harmonised elections."