Namibia: Henties 'Poor' Stung By High Bills

Residents of Henties Bay were stunned by astronomical municipal bill this month as the town initiated tough measures to recover debt of about N$17 million.

Totals listed in municipal bills were figuratively unreadable to many residents among the poor and low-income groups, depicting amounts from N$300 to N$50 000 in the red.

The debt includes outstanding rates and taxes on complete and undeveloped property, house development loans, and services.

Adding bite to the bark, residents' (some who earn less than N$1 500) water supply was cut, and they are being forced to pay 30% of the debt to have supplies reconnected, and then sign a debt settlement agreement for the remainder of the debt in monthly instalments. The problem is, the 30% and monthly instalments in many cases are double or even triple their monthly income.

"We were never warned of this. We bought our water every month and now they suddenly cut it off and send us these huge bills. How are we supposed to pay that? And why now at this time of the year?" asked a gardener (who did not want to be named) who earns about N$1 200 a month.

The Namibian saw documents that show he owes the municipality about N$12 000 and must pay about N$3 500 to have his water connected. An agreement to pay back the balance shows he will have to pay about N$2 700 a month.

Municipal bills from other residents in the Omdel location also indicate debts of between N$34 000 and N$39 000.

Many residents claim they did not know of the debt arrears as they never received bills - because many allegedly do not have their own post boxes and depend on neighbours or employers to get their mail.

Henties Bay CEO, Reinhardt Ochs dismissed claims that many of the affected residents are too poor to pay considering the fairly luxurious lifestyles they allegedly maintain at the expense of paying for municipal services.

"They have TVs and DSTV dishes and accounts on furniture and cars which they have to pay - and they work - and yet they have these outstanding balances. Did they think they get erven, houses and services for free?" asked Ochs.

"We also have accounts to pay, yet our residents want to enjoy the services they do not pay for. NamWater is one such an account."

He said income earned on low-cost houses handed over to beneficiaries during the last year totalled only N$46 000 of the N$178 000 required.

"Why? The beneficiaries agreed to pay and that is why they got the houses. What is the problem now? If circumstances have changed, then why do they not come and speak to us?" he asked. He said the municipality has been struggling for years to recover outstanding debts, with the figure now at N$17 million.

He said community members were informed during public consultations at the start of the year, and were also warned through letters that came with the monthly municipal bills to settle their debt, or at least go the municipal office and explain their problems.

"No one came but they kept using services, so we needed to take action," he said.

This action means tying the water debt to the overall municipal bill and cutting the water supplies - forcing the debtor to pay 30% of the overall amount to have the taps opened again, and agree to pay the balance in instalments.

"We had to beg people to pay but the money just would not come. Now that we have taken drastic action, they are coming and complaining. At least the action has forced them to come to our offices so that we can reason and they can tell us what the problem is," said Ochs, explaining that the municipality did not want to "crush" its residents, but to come to a win-win agreement for both parties.

"We understand that everyone is going through tough times, but it is crucial that they come to us so we can work something out."