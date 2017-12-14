Nigeria: North Ready for 'Fair Deal' Restructuring - Senators

Katsina — The Northern Senators Forum (NSF) said yesterday that the region they represent is not afraid of any sensible and meaningful arrangement, provided it guarantees justice, equity, fairness and the unity of all Nigerians.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its two-day retreat in Katsina.

The communiqué was signed by the forum's chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa West) and read to newsmen by Senator Sahabi Abdullahi (Niger North).

Sen. Abdullahi said restructuring was a term used by the political elite from other regions to attempt to intimidate the North "and paint it as a weak link, parasitic and an unproductive region that brings nothing to the dining table."

"The idea of restructuring is ambiguous even to its proponents; without clear terms and direction on how to go about it," the communiqué stated.

The 11-point communiqué noted that the North shall take a well-articulated, firm and common position on the issue of restructuring; just as northern members of the National Assembly shall be an integral part of achieving that common platform that should also include devolution of power to states and local governments.

"There is the need for the North to stand united irrespective of political, ethnic or religious differences and the urgent need to design an all-embracing marshal plan for the development of the region," it added.

The senators then resolved to partner with their counterparts in the House of Representatives and the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) among other critical stakeholders to come up with a marshal plan for the region's development.