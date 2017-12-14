Nigeria: Kaduna Electric to Deploy 50,000 Pre-Paid Meters to Sokoto in 2018

Sokoto — The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company yesterday said it would deploy 50,000 pre-paid meters to electricity consumers in Sokoto State next year.

The Managing Director of the company, Mr. Haruna Garba, made this known at the inauguration of the Sokoto Forum Office for electricity consumer complaints in Sokoto.

He said the pre-paid meters would be distributed to 50,000 households in the state to meet the yearnings of customers.

"We have signed contract for the purchase of 200,000 pre-paid meters two months ago. I am sure that 50,000 meters would be deployed to Sokoto by the first quarter of next year.

"The aim is to satisfy our customers and to ensure that they actually pay the electricity they consume," he said.

Garba stated that the move would go a long way in addressing the problem of estimated billing being faced by customers yet to be metered in the state.

He described the prepaid meter system is efficient and reliable and ensures no more dispute over disconnection for non-payment, as it is a pay as you use system.

In a remark, the Commissioner, Consumer Affairs Division of the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), Dr. Moses Arigu, said the provision of the meters would ensure that customers pay the right price for the amount of energy consumed

Arigu posited that NERC as a regulator would continue to ensure that Nigerians have optimal access to electricity services and are provided with adequate supply that is affordable, reliable and safe.

According to him, this is to ensure that there is fairness in regulation for all stakeholders in accordance with the Electrical Power Sector Reform Act (EPSR) 2005.

He stated that the aim of establishing a Forum Office in Sokoto was to resolve customer complaints, reverse undue charges to an aggrieved party, prevent unfair business practices as well as provide basis for compensating an aggrieved customer.

Arigu urged the customers within the Sokoto State axis to make good use of the existence of the forum office in having their complaints resolved.

The commissioner called on the Government of Sokoto State to enforce the right of way of electricity infrastructures so as to eliminate the issue of electrocution and to lead the enlightenment of the citizenry on the dangers of building structures under high tension distribution or power lines.