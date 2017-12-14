14 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Police Arrest Suspected Internet Fraudsters With PoS Machine

By Taiwo Adeniyi

The police in Gwarinpa have arrested three suspected fraudsters and recovered a Point of Sale (PoS) machine from them on Monday night.

A source at the police division said an anonymous resident tipped off the police about the suspicious activities of some young men who lodged at a hotel on Fifth Avenue.

The source said some police officers were deployed to the hotel to interrogate the suspects during which one of them tried to escape by jumping the fence and one of the officers fired at him.

The Gwarinpa Divisional Police Officer, CSP Nuruddeen Sabo, confirmed the incident.

He identified the suspects as Gideon from Delta State, Chinemere from Suleja, Niger State and Clement from Enugu.

"Exhibits recovered were laptops, four handsets, Point of Sale (PoS) machine and power banks.

"One of the suspects escaped with a bullet wound on his leg from a shot by our men to prevent him from escaping," he also said.

He said the suspects confessed to specialising in abducting people, collecting their ATM cards and using the POS to withdraw money.

He said the suspects would be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for further investigation.

