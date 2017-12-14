14 December 2017

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Businessman Makamba Back Home After Years in Exile

Tagged:

Related Topics

Businessman James Makamba has returned home after 17 years in self-imposed exile.

The tycoon skipped the borders after being slapped with externalisation charges of significant sums including $2, 2 million, €3,7million and R15 million.

He returns after last month's military coup which toppled former president Robert Mugabe and saw Emmerson Mnangagwa taking over power.

There have also been claims of a fall-out between the tycoon and Mugabe.

Meanwhile businessman claims his return home follows an invitation to do business by the country's new president in 37 years of independence.

"Anyone who has stayed away from their respective home for an extended period of time will tell you that it's no fun. So much happens, in my case I lost a dear daughter, Chiedza, known to most people," Makamba said.

"Friends, relatives and family had to stand in on my behalf on her burial, a thing that I found extremely painful. However, life goes on.

"We are answering the call by the new president Cde Mnangagwa to come home, work with other in rebuilding our economy because Zimbabwe is going to be great once again."

Also a philanthropist and former Zanu PF politician, Makamba has interests in the retail sector, telecommunications, mining, agricultural, property and consultancy.

He once worked for the national broadcaster, the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Cooperation, as a disc jockey and was part of a consortium which won the license to operate the country's second mobile telecommunications company, Telecel.

Zimbabwe

Ruling Party Warns Chombo, Chipanga Over Party Regalia

ZANU PF has warned former finance minister Ignatius Chombo and former national youth chair Kudzai Chipanga after images… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.