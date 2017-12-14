13 December 2017

Right2Know (Johannesburg)

South Africa: R2K Gauteng to Picket in Solidarity With the Marievale Community!

Today, 13 December 2017, R2K Gauteng will picket in solidarity with the Marievale community outside three Army Bases in Gauteng from 11AM.

As R2K Gauteng, we are extremely angry and concerned about how the members of the South African National Defence Force have treated the Marievale Community when they were illegally evicted from the abandoned army base in the past few days. Not only did the members of SANDF defy a court order that prohibited these illegal evictions, they also arrested and allegedly tortured two community leaders who were released two days later without charge.

R2K has pleaded with the Department of Defence to intervene and hold the commanding officers responsible but our cry fell on deaf ears. We are also concerned about the lack of accountability and the apparent impunity of members of SANDF, the commanding officers, the Department of Defence and ultimately, Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula who has not said a word about this gross violation of human rights.

Here's our demands:

Immediate end to illegal and unlawful evictions of community members by SANDF

SANDF must abide by the court interdict until the finalisation of the matter pending at high court

The interdict granted by the high court must be respected, protected and implemented

The SADNF must command it's members to vacate the civilian houses that they are currently illegally occupying in Marievale

Immediate withdrawal of the military actions and terror currently being metered out against the civilians in Marievale

Picket Venue:

Paul Kruger & Visagie Streets, Pretoria Central, Pretoria

Dunnottar Military Base, Nigel

21 Battalion Military Base, Lenasia

While the matter will only be heard on the 29th of January 2018, Marievale community members are left stranded without a roof over their heads. We are appealing to fellow South Africans to kindly donate tents and/or waterproofing materials, Blankets, Mattresses, Food parcels, Water, Sanitary facilities, Sanitary towels, Toiletries, Clothes (including warm and waterproof clothing). Donations can be dropped, by appointment, at the R2K Gauteng office at 5th floor, Heerengracht building, 87 De Korte Street in Braamfontein.

Stand with Marievale!

Ongazi Makazi!

