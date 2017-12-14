South Africa: Stellenbosch Man Escapes From Court to See Pregnant Lover

A Stellenbosch man who, according to his lawyer, escaped from custody to be with his heavily pregnant better half on Wednesday received a 12-month prison sentence for his desperate act of love.

Wilzaan Pekeur pleaded guilty in the Stellenbosch Magistrate's Court for escaping from the Stellenbosch Regional Court on May 29.

Wearing a bright red T-shirt with the acronym YOLO, which stands for 'you only live once', boldly printed on his chest, Pekeur nodded as he listened to the details of his escape.

Legal aid attorney Lucille van Reenen explained that Pekeur was outside the regional court awaiting trial for a separate matter when he broke his shackles and jumped over court walls.

Expressing his disbelief, Magistrate Eric Khaketla described Pekeur as "a Springbok" for his miraculous jump.

'Easy' escape

Pekeur, dressed in civilian clothing at the time of the incident, managed to run towards the Eikestad shopping centre, roughly a kilometre from the court, where correctional officials arrested him 10 minutes after his escape.

Asked by Khaketla how he managed to break his shackles, Pekeur laughed and said: "It's easy. You just slash your hands together."

He appeared in court on Wednesday in chains.

Van Reenen asked that the court show "mercy" and hand down a suspended sentence for his daring escape.

"His girlfriend was pregnant and the case he appeared for had been postponed three times already," she explained.

Van Reenen was unable to clarify which matter he was appearing in court for at the time of the incident.

Magistrate Khaketla sentenced Pekeur to a 12-month prison sentence which will run concurrently with a seven-year prison sentence he is serving for another matter.

Source: News24