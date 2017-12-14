13 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Safer Festive Season Operation in Mmakau

Mmakau — Today police in Mmakau and Mothotlung conducted a Safer Festive Season Operation. The police visited tuck shops that are owned by foreign nationals to see if they have valid documents to run their businesses. The operation was conducted because business robbery cases have increased in the area and owners refused to open cases. They do not want to open dockets due to their asylums expired or not even have them.

The police were accompanied by departments such as Home Affairs and environmental health inspectors of Bojanala.

Eight tuck shops were visited and police found that the owners did not have proper documents for selling groceries and some shopkeepers were also undocumented.

Expired food were confiscated by Food and Environmental inspectors and summons issued to the lawful owners of the shops.

