13 December 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Mahwelereng and Mokopane Police Interact With the Community Through Radio

Mahwelereng Cluster Commander, Brig Riah Mkhabela and Mokopane Station Commander, Col Mantjane accompanied by their communicators, hosted a festive season crime awareness with Mokopane Community Radio.

The main objective of the radio slot was to alert listeners and community at large about criminal activities that are taking place around Mokopane and Mahwelereng Policing precinct.

The community was encouraged to guard against the following:

*parents must take good care of their children especially during rainy days to prevent drowning.

*stockvel groups are advised to utilize banks to distribute their money instead of distributing hard cash as they become soft targets of robberies.

*Avoid going to the banks alone to withdraw money. Rather be accompanied by a family member or someone close to you as there are followers who will throw cash on the floor and will ask you to accompany them to go and share the money of which their plan is to rob you.

*Beware of cellphone fraud. People will phone you and tell you that you must switch off your phone whilst they are busy with sim swap, once you switched your phone off they electronically withdraw money from your bank account without your knowledge.

*Guard against gangsterism of which it causes deaths to innocent people, let this kind of action and behavior be reported to the police immediately.

Furthermore, the procedure of reporting and obtaining a protection order were clearly explained to listeners.

Weekly successes were reported and co-operation was pleaded from community members to assist in combating any criminal activities that might arise in their area.

Lastly, listeners and members of the community were wished a safer Christmas and a prosperous new year.

