Zimbabwe: Nurse Aide Training Course Under Probe

Health authorities in Mashonaland West are investigating an organisation that is purportedly offering a two-week nurse aide training course at Gadzema Council Clinic.

Community Empowerment Foundation is said to have enrolled 231 aspiring nurses on the strength that they stand a chance of securing employment at Government and private health centres.

The students, who are studying in about seven classes with at least 30 people each, paid $15 for the two week course and $50 for the advanced course. The students paid a total of $3 465 together, with part of the money expected to go towards the graduation ceremony and certificates.

There are fears that the students could have been fleeced since the training is not sanctioned by relevant authorities Makonde District medical officer Dr Paradzai Mudzengerere said they were investigating the case.

"We are not aware of the training programme, including the district nursing officer," he said. "We are conducting investigations." Chinhoyi Municipality health services director Dr William Mayabo has also professed ignorance on the training programme, which is being conducted at their clinic.

"We are not aware of such a programme and we are conducting investigations to establish the authenticity of the programme because people are being duped these days. The programmes might not be recognised by the Ministry of Health and Child Care," he said.

Dr Mayabo said he was only aware of a training programme for adolescents living or affected with HIV and Aids. The programme is running as Community Adolescents Treatment Supporters (CATS) and authorities now believe the "nurse aide" training could be riding on it.

Dr Mayabo expressed shock when he was told that 231 students would be graduating tomorrow. He said they are aware of about 10 orphaned and those living or affected with HIV who were receiving CATS training.

The provincial medical director Dr Wenceslaus Nyamayaro also professed ignorance of the training programme for the 231 students. Zimbabwe Red Cross Society normally offers recognised nurse aide training courses.

Institutions need to register with the Ministry of Health and Child Care to offer such training. One of the coordinators Learnmore Kapfudza denied that it was a nurse aid course, but a basic home care training.

"This is a basic home care course which runs for two weeks. If people need the advanced programme which incorporates pharmacology they have to pay $50 and it runs for eight weeks," said Kapfudza.

When The Herald visited the clinic, students were undergoing practical lessons, including bed making, temperature and blood pressure reading. They were also preparing for their graduation tomorrow. Kapfudza said those who obtained the certificate could be employed in private homes to take care of the chronically ill.

Asked how they ended up using the council clinic, Kapfudza said they went to offer training for orphans and those affected by HIV before members of the community expressed interest in also taking part.

"When we went to the clinic to offer adolescents training, some members of the community wanted to join and that is how we ended up having more people," said Kapfudza.

Kapfudza said they had papers authorising them to conduct nurse aide training. They also offer Early Childhood Development training courses. Students said they were undergoing nurse aide training and they were told that they could get employment at Government health centres and private clinics upon completion.

"I am happy that I can finally get employment after completing the course," said one of the students. "Our trainers are very good and we hope to join the health profession soon."