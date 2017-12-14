Nigeria: Reprieve for Nigeria As Fiba Extends Ban Deadline

World basketball ruling body, Federation of International Basketball Associations (FIBA) has ruled out any ban on Nigeria at the international level until March when a decision will be taken on the issue.

The federation, in a letter dated 12th of December, 2017 signed by the Secretary General of FIBA, Patrick Baumann and addressed to the Secretary General of the NBBF, Chimezie Asiegbu, also said there would no new elections into the Executive Board of the Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) pending the outcome of its next meeting in March, 2018.

Making reference to an earlier letter dated July 26, 2017, FIBA through its Secretary General, FIBA announced a further extension of the deadline till February 28, 2018, after reviewing and analysing documents sent to it by the Nigeria Olympic Committee (NOC) before the November 30 deadline earlier given.

FIBA said that the new extension was agreed upon at their Central Board meeting held on the 9th of December 2017 to allow a fact finding delegation which has been set up to visit Nigeria before the end of the latest extension ahead of its next meeting in March, 2018.

It informed that the federation will be "contacted shortly to arrange the precise details of the visit of the FIBA delegation whose findings will be reported to the Executive Committee on the 10th of March, 2018."

Spokesman of the Musa Kida led faction of the NBBF, Oni Afolabi, said the development allows the board to shift its focus to unfold its long-term plans for the development of the game in the country.