Kenya: Teachers Have Until December 31 to Declare Wealth

Photo: Ayub Muiyuro/The Nation

A teacher takes pupils through a lesson at Victonell Academy in Nakuru County.

Nairobi — Teachers have until December 31 to declare their wealth to the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) in line with the Public Officer Ethics Act.

According to the Commission's Chief Executive Officer Nancy Macharia, the law requires every public officers to declare their income, assets and liabilities and those of their spouses and dependent children under the age of 18 once in every two years.

The law was introduced to curb cases of corruption among public officers through misuse of public funds.

Macharia stated that the current period of declaration falls between November 1, 2015 and October 31 this year.

Any teacher in the TSC employment who fails to submit a declaration or gives false or misleading information is liable to a fine of Sh1000,000 or imprisonment of a term not exceeding one year or both upon conviction.

TSC has digitised the process since the enactment of the Act in 2003 and teachers can now fill the forms online at www.teachersonline.go.ke