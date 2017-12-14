United Family International Church (UFIC) has donated an assortment of clothes and foodstuffs worth hundreds of dollars to 434 people who were recently affected by flash floods here.

The goods were handed over at Lutumba Business Centre through the church's Agape Family Care section last Fridayon. Most of the beneficiaries were drawn from Malusungane, Tshapfuche, Dumba and Chabeta areas.

UFIC is led by Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa and is known for its charity work countrywide. Addressing officials and beneficiaries, head of the church's Agape Family Care which drives charity work, Pastor Rufaro Nyadembera, said the gesture was part of their annual disaster response programme, an initiative of Prophet Makandiwa's wife, Prophetess Ruth Makandiwa.

"We have brought an assortments of clothes and grain for 159 households in villages which were hit by flash floods in the district. The goods include one 50kg bag of maize and two by 90kgs bales of clothes per each household. Beneficiaries are mainly flood victims, the elderly and child-headed families," he said.

Pastor Nyadembera said the church had annual programmes responding to areas hit by disasters countrywide. The church has so far assisted people from areas such as Nyanga, Binga, Muzarabani, Hope Fountain and Murehwa with an assortments of goods. Pastor Nyadembera urged other stakeholders to always make time to help victims of disasters in their respective communities.