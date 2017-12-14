Secretary to Cabinet, George Simataa yesterday hit out at those referring to the Office of the Prime Minister as a dumping site for non-performing officials, saying they have no basis for their claims.

Simataa said this after he announced over the long-weekend that health permanent secretary, Andreas Mwoombola had been transferred to the Office of the Prime Minister effective last Friday, pending investigations over allegations of corruption and mismanagement against the PS at the ministry.

President Hage Geingob during a press conference at State House yesterday also reiterated that Mwoombola was moved for the sake of peace between him and health minister Bernard Haufiku, after reports that the two could not get along.

The move attracted criticism from some political commentators and opposition Popular Democratic Movement president McHenry Venaani, who said government only placed Mwoombola at the OPM because they do not know what to do with him.

Venaani told The Namibian early this week that the OPM had become the "dumping site" for non-performing government officials after the former health permanent secretary was also moved there although he was later appointed as the Namibia Institution of Public Administration and Management executive director.

Simataa in an email to The Namibian yesterday said officials are placed according to their "experience and skills".

He, however, did not reply when asked in what capacity Mwoombola will be serving at the OPM office.

"Whether some people view the Office of the Prime Minister as a dumping ground is purely a figment of their imagination.

"Permanent secretaries are appointed and re-assigned to various O/M/As where their experiences and skills are needed depending on the administrative and management imperatives at a particular juncture," explained Simataa.

He further said this had been the practice since independence.

"It is also not only peculiar to Namibia but a management practice that has been adopted in Africa's public administration and beyond," he said.

"You may as well have known that in the public service of Namibia, we have introduced a performance management system where permanent secretaries and accounting officers sign performance agreements which are assessed quarterly.

"It is only through a performance management system that we can measure the performance of staff members and not through value judgements expressed in newspapers.

"Thus assertions to say that the Office of the Prime Minister has become the dumping ground for all non-performing permanent secretaries is devoid of any truth and is not supported by evidence," he said.

Mwoombola has not responded to calls and messages since his transfer. Bertha Katjivena will be acting permanent health secretary in the meantime.