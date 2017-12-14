Botswana and Zimbabwe are expected to sign various memoranda of understanding in the coming few months once current engagements between the two Governments are completed. This was said by Botswana's Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation, Dr Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi after paying a courtesy call on President Emmerson Mnangagwa at his Munhumutapa Offices yesterday.

"I came to convey a congratulatory message to His Excellency the President from my president," she said. Commenting on areas of cooperation the two Governments are going to engage on after years of strained relations, Dr Venson-Moitoi said she was already in discussions with her counterpart Major- General Sibusiso Moyo.

"That I will be discussing with my colleague the Foreign Affairs Minister and we will be discussing a lot of memoranda of understanding between our two countries that we have to speed up and exchange in the next few months," she said.

Meanwhile, a Special Envoy from the Saharawi Arab Democratic Republic Mr Mohamed Yeslem Beissat also called on President Mnangagwa to brief him on the situation in the North African country. "I was honoured to be received by His Excellency, President Mnangagwa and I delivered a letter from his brother and colleague President Brahim Ghali.

"I briefed the President of the situation in Western Sahara and North Africa in general and the President assured us of the continuation of the support and solidarity that has always linked the Saharawi Republic with the Republic of Zimbabwe and has always been between Zanu-PF and the Polisario Front.

"We and Zimbabwe have created a relationship that was built during our common struggle for freedom and anti-apartheid and for the betterment of our continent Africa. As members of the AU we have renewed our strong resolve for the implementation of AU resolutions regarding the situation in our continent and the well being of its peoples," Mr Beissat said.

Zimbabwe has stood by the Saharawi Republic in its struggle against Moroccan colonisation of its territory in Western Sahara. Mr Beissat thanked Zimbabwe for leading in the fight against colonialism and the dignity of African people.

"Zimbabwe was the leader of the Frontline States for the freedom of South Africa and Namibia and is the leader of the Frontline States in supporting the Saharawi Republic to bring about the end of the last colonial issue in Africa. Zimbabwe has always been at the forefront when it comes to the dignity and freedom of African people, which we are very grateful," he said. Mr Beissat who is also a member of the national secretariat of the Polisario Front will also attend the Zanu-PF Extraordinary Congress tomorrow.