14 December 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kitui Scouts for Talented Players

Kitui County has rolled out plans to identify players for its football team that will compete in Football Kenya Federation Division Two football league.

According to Kitui County Executive for Sports Koki Musau, the team will be fully sponsored by the county.

"We have dispatched our county football coaches across the county to scout for talented players at the grass roots," he said.

Musau said the county has organised a football tournament starting Thursday. He said the tournament would be held from the grass roots and which will culminate into a grand finale at the county level. He said the leagues would feature both boys and girls.

Musau told journalists in Mwingi that the county has started initiatives that will propel it to a force in sports.

The development comes just weeks after Kitui County team Mwingi Junior Stars MJS won the Eastern region Chapa Dimba football tournament sponsored by Safaricom.

Junior Stars beat Taqwa FC of Isiolo County to win the title and qualify for national finals. Apart from winning the overall Chapa Dimba na Safaricom trophy, Junior Stars players also also took home individual awards.

Nassir Ali Said was voted the best player of the tournament, and Patrick Ngui the best goalkeeper award. Both players pocketed Sh30,000 each while the team took home Sh200,000.

