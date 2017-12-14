Kenya: Cricket Players Report to Camp

Kenya Under-19 cricket team enters residential training camp on Thursday to prepare for 2018 Under-19 World Cup set for New Zealand from January 13 to February 3.

Coach Jimmy Kamande said the team will be in camp for nine days for fitness drills, match simulation and match practice against select teams.

Kamande also said that the team will leave for Sydney on December 28 or a day later where the squad will play two friendly games against local franchise Sydney Thunders. The team will then fly to Christchurch.

In 2018 Under-19 World Cup, Kenya is drawn in Pool 'A' against champions West Indies, 2014 champions South Africa and hosts New Zealand.

Commenting on the Word Cup draw, Kamande said: "We fear nobody. We will tackle our opponents in the best way possible. We may not win the World Cup trophy, but we look forward to be the best associate team in the tournament."

Kenya qualified for the World Cup in Nairobi in July during the ICC Africa Under-19 World Cup qualifiers that brought together four teams - Ghana, Botswana, Uganda and hosts Kenya.

The team took the only slot reserved for Africa at the World Cup. Kenya caused a big upset when they beat the pre-match favourites, Uganda, in their second game to qualify for the World Cup by having a superior net run rate.

Kenyan youngsters last appeared in the age-group competition in 2002 when it was jointly hosted by Australia and New Zealand.