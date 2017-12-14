Eritrean Airlines Expands Services

The President of the National Union of Eritrean Women (NUEW), Ms. Tekea Tesfamicael said that according to the meetings… Read more »

Asmara — As part of efforts to expand its services, Eritrean Airlines has launched new routes to Cairo and Milan starting from 9 December this month. The Head of Operations, Mr. Gebretensae Petros stated that the Airline has been providing regular services to Khartoum, Jeddah and Dubai. In addition, Mr. Gebretensae announced that the Airline will also start new flights to Juba, South Sudan on December 22nd.

