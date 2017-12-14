Namibia: Thieves Steal Computers From Ohangwena School

It is going to be a hard beginning next year for teachers at Okapombo Combined School in Ongha circuit of Ohangwena region after unknown thieves broke into offices at the school and stole six laptop computers last weekend.

The machines contained all school data and information.

Ohangwena police confirmed the incident to The Namibian.

According to sergeant Abner Itumba, the burglary is suspected to have happened between Friday and Tuesday. It was only discovered on Tuesday.

Itumba said the culprits seem to be familiar with the school as they broke into the principal, secretary and head of department's offices to steal the computers.

"We do not rule out the possibility that pupils are involved. The people who broke in knew very well where the laptops were," he stated, adding nothing else was stolen.

He implored members of the public to assist the police in apprehending the suspects.

"Whoever comes across somebody selling a laptop around Ongha, please inform the police," he requested.

Meanwhile, the Ohangwena police are still urging members of the public to assist in tracing the person suspected of having killed a pensioner at Eenhana during last weekend.

Johannes Andapo (83), was found dead in his hut at his house where he lived alone at Omuzile village near Eenhana.

He had a wound at the back of his head, and police investigations showed he was hit with a stick.

He was last seen alive on Thursday afternoon, and his partly decomposed body was discovered on Monday after a worried and concerned friend and the neighbour went to check on him.

A footprint was discovered in the house but did not lead the police far as it faded away.

Itumba said those with information that can lead to the arrest of the suspect could contact the Eenhana police station.