Kenya: Keroche Heiress Anerlisa Is Turning 30, and She's Scared

By Evelyne Musambi

Keroche Breweries heiress Anerlisa Muigai, who turns 30 on January 9 has admitted she finds it a scary prospect despite her major achievements in life.

In a post on social media, Anerlisa also termed 2017 as the craziest year, which she thought she'd never get through.

"My God I don't know why I am so scared yet I know I have achieved quite a bit for my age, 29 years though has been the craziest year and one that I never thought I'd get through. Someone told me that I'll now be on 3rd floor and I thought does that mean I am becoming gacucu or does that mean people expect a lot more from me. I won't lie, I am so scared," she wrote.

Anerlisa has lost a lot of weight this year to achieve a transformation that many people have admired.

She however had her fair share of relationship drama in the year as she was engaged by her longtime boyfriend only to break up and end up with a new man in her life who she hid from the public until rumours of him being another woman's husband emerged.

"Please if you are 30 and above help me feel better and I know it's just a number but remember when you heard that your relative was 30 and thought " my God 30 is too old" now I am here 😣😣," she wrote.

