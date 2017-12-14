14 December 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Respect for Human Rights Key to Peace and Stability - Ithete

Deputy Finance minister Natangwe Ithete says respect for rights and the rule of law is key to maintaining peace and stability which are prerequisites for sustainable economic development.

He said this while addressing a belated International Human Rights Day commemoration by the Ogongo community at Pyamukuu village in the Omusati region on Monday.

"For our country's economy to grow, we ought to create an environment where our people's rights are respected because only then will they be able to carry out their responsibility of nation-building," Ithete said.

He wants to see Namibian people standing up for their rights and especially for the rights of the weak and vulnerable citizens in their communities.

Ithete believes that Namibian laws are human rights-friendly.

He also called on Namibians to emulate the "good deeds" of fellow Namibians, who during the liberation war, selflessly sacrificed their lives for the national freedom of speech, movement and other human rights as enjoyed today.

Ithete at the same time expressed concern that the Pyamukuu area is facing severe road access problems, leading to the closing of local schools as a result of flooding during rainy seasons.

Pyamukuu is situated between the Oshakati-Outapi and Oshakati-Okahao main roads, but without reliable roads to connect the area to the two main roads.

Community members told Nampa on the sidelines of the commemoration that local schools, such as Oluteyi, Pyamukuu, Eendombe and Iipanda, often close during heavy rains.

Ithete urged all Namibians to assist the people of Pyamukuu.

"Government cannot do it alone. It needs you and me to pull together and assist," Ithete emphasised.

- Nampa

