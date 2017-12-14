A Congolese national was last week sentenced to 30 days imprisonment by a Mutare magistrate for illegally staying in Zimbabwe without a valid passport for a period of 10 months.

Makania Kanku (26) was convicted on his own guilty plea when he appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Mrs Sekai Chiwundura, on charges of contravening Section 29 (1) (a) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 4: 02 which reads: "Remaining or staying in Zimbabwe without a valid permit."

Mrs Chiwundura wholly suspended the 30-day imprisonment on condition that he does not commit the same offence for the next five years.

She also deported Kanku to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted, while Kanku was a self actor. Mr Similo Victor Nyathi (51), an immigration officer stationed at Cashel Border Post in Chimanimani, was the State witness.

Mr Karombe said on December 4 at around 2.45pm, Kanku proceeded to Cashel Border Post, where he wanted to acquire a Zimbabwe national registration card by virtue of being customarily married to a Zimbabwean, Getrude Chidziya (24) from Kusena Village under Chief Marange. Kanku presented an affidavit, one valid ordinary passport, which was not stamped and an expired diplomatic passport to Mr Nyathi.

"The immigration officer checked through the documents and noticed that the validity of his stay in Zimbabwe had expired on March 31, 2017. A report was made to the police leading to Kanku's arrest," said Mr Karombe.