14 December 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Congolese Illegal Immigrant Jailed 30 Days

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Anesu Kurebwaseka

A Congolese national was last week sentenced to 30 days imprisonment by a Mutare magistrate for illegally staying in Zimbabwe without a valid passport for a period of 10 months.

Makania Kanku (26) was convicted on his own guilty plea when he appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate Mrs Sekai Chiwundura, on charges of contravening Section 29 (1) (a) of the Immigration Act, Chapter 4: 02 which reads: "Remaining or staying in Zimbabwe without a valid permit."

Mrs Chiwundura wholly suspended the 30-day imprisonment on condition that he does not commit the same offence for the next five years.

She also deported Kanku to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Mr Fletcher Karombe prosecuted, while Kanku was a self actor. Mr Similo Victor Nyathi (51), an immigration officer stationed at Cashel Border Post in Chimanimani, was the State witness.

Mr Karombe said on December 4 at around 2.45pm, Kanku proceeded to Cashel Border Post, where he wanted to acquire a Zimbabwe national registration card by virtue of being customarily married to a Zimbabwean, Getrude Chidziya (24) from Kusena Village under Chief Marange. Kanku presented an affidavit, one valid ordinary passport, which was not stamped and an expired diplomatic passport to Mr Nyathi.

"The immigration officer checked through the documents and noticed that the validity of his stay in Zimbabwe had expired on March 31, 2017. A report was made to the police leading to Kanku's arrest," said Mr Karombe.

Zimbabwe

Reprieve For Grace Mugabe 'Used Underwear' Journalist

A Zimbabwean court on Wednesday 13 December 2017 set free NewsDay journalist Kenneth Nyangani, who was being prosecuted… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.