Maputo — The Mozambique National Institute of Social Security (INSS) will carry out the process of publicising the new Mandatory Social Security Regulation across the whole country from December 11 to 22 this year.

The instrument, Decree No 51/2017 of 9 October, was approved with social partners, the target public and officials, and will enter into force on January 8 next year.

In the build-up, teams of Central Services technicians will visit all the provinces, meeting with social partners and users of the system including unions, employers and associations of self-employed workers.

Representatives of institutions such as the Provincial Labour Inspectorate, the National Employment Institute, the Labour Mediation and Arbitration Centre and the Alberto Cassimo Institute for Vocational Training and Labour Studies will also participate in the events.

Meetings with INSS provincial officials are also planned. The new regulation contains a number of innovations, including the introduction of reduced pensions for workers who do not qualify for old-age and temporary and life-long pensions.

The legal provision also provides for the prerogative of self-employed workers to make the advance payment of contributions up to a maximum of 12 months; the legal recognition of debt repayment agreements to allow employers to pay their debts in instalments, and the shortening of the period of execution of actuarial study from five to three years, with a view to regularly assessing the system's robustness and sustainability.

New Ziana.