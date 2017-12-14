President Hage Geingob says it is nobody's business if he makes massive profits from selling his shares in a company that owns a plot where he and Chinese businessman Jack Huang planned to build a private township.

Geingob made these comments yesterday during an end of the year media briefing organised to discuss achievements and challenges for 2017.

It was at the same briefing that he defended the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) director general, Paulus Noa, and also revealed that he had told Cabinet that the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund that helps needy students should be abolished.

Geingob, flanked by his ministers and heads of government agencies, started off his briefing by explaining part of his vision and how he wants to lead an "accountable and transparent" government.

He then suddenly announced that he "made good money" from selling his stake in a business he co-owned with tax evasion accused Huang.

Geingob said he made money from the deal because he is a good negotiator.

Huang and Geingob co-owned African Sunrise Investment, a real estate company that is in the final stages of building a township east of the capital along the Windhoek-Hosea Kutako International Airport road.

African Sunrise Investment owns the virgin land, estimated to be worth over N$200 million, near Geingob's house on the outskirts of Windhoek.

Geingob owned at least a 20% stake through the Dr Hage G Geingob Family Trust, according to his asset declaration made public a year ago.

They want to build over 400 apartments and other developments worth over N$1 billion next to the President's private villa, Casa Rosalia.

Although Geingob said he had no interest in the company, he did not provide any evidence that he has indeed distanced himself from it and how much he was paid for his stake.

The Namibian broke the township story early last year. It showed how Geingob joined a list of property developers, especially for residential units, in a lucrative industry that has also been blamed for driving up the cost of housing.

"I decided I am tired of this nonsense," Geingob said yesterday.

"The township is gone. That's all I can tell you. So drop my name from the township," Geingob said.

He said "I'm declaring it openly, I sold. The (Dr Hage G Geingob Family) Trust is going to be out of it. It will be restructured. It will be completely arms' length, independent, for the kids".

This appears to hint that Geingob still has links to the township deal via his children.

The President said he is not prohibited from making money. "I have been making money before you were born. Money is not new to me," he said, looking at journalists at the briefing.

However, Geingob's possible exit from the township venture could fuel speculation that he was merely a speculator in the land deal since he is announcing this a month after the City of Windhoek approved the building of the township.

Asked about the possible perception that he is a land speculator, Geingob said: "So what if I wanted to make money?"

He added, "Even if I want to make money, it's not your business".

Geingob also revealed that he initially agreed to sell the land to Old Mutual for an undisclosed amount through the former managing director Johannes !Gawaxab but the private firm pulled out of the deal at the last minute.

He also said he got the land while he was "on the street" and needed to make money adding that he would not get "peanuts" from the township development if the estimated value is at N$1 billion as reported by The Namibian.

DEFENDER

Geingob also tried to defend ACC's director general, Noa, who has over the years been accused of protecting the political elite from being charged with corruption.

The Namibian reported last week that ACC officials accused Noa of sitting on recommendations that would sharpen the legal powers of the agency to fight corruption.

"Is it fair that we are, daily, condemning them (ACC). Poor Noa being attacked. Is that the way to do it?" he said.

He said it could be correct to demand that Noa should not get a new contract but he should not be attacked.

"But really, Noa has family and children too. I went through that," Geingob said.

[The] "ACC is being condemned left and right. Because they did not indict a big fish. That's the only reason apparently," he said.

Geingob said the ACC had investigated many politicians, including himself. "There were questions asked about me (by the ACC). I know that," he said.

Geingob also said the media plays a key role and that he has followed up many corruption cases after they were reported by the media.

NSFAF

Geingob also said he suggested in Cabinet that the Namibia Students Financial Assistance Fund (NSFAF) should be abolished, causing more confusion about the fund that helps poor students.

The President did not explain why he decided it should be abolished.

In 2015, he said government should move away from the study loan system, where students pay back their loans, to a system of grants to enable people to build their wealth when they start working.

It is not clear whether his statement yesterday referred to the abolishment of the loan system or the disbandment of the NSFAF.

Higher education minister Itah Kandjii-Murangi, nevertheless, appears to have interpreted Geingob's comment as a green light to move NSFAF to her ministry.

Kandjii-Murangi explained that there had been negative publicity around the management of the fund.

She said the adverse reports prompted the ministry to investigate how the fund would work better.

"As someone who is overseeing NSFAF, there was indeed a need for investigation and introspection. I believe it came out that it was better for it to revert to the parent ministry," she said.

Geingob's comment to move or abolish NSFAF appears to be a suggestion and not the final stand.

The Namibian asked Kandjii-Murangi after the event how she decided to close the fund.

"Well, the President decided," she said outside the hall at State House.

She, however, said she is yet to get a Cabinet action plan that would guide her to return the fund to the ministry.