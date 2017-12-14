14 December 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Africa Needs New Breed of Leaders

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Jimmey C. Fahngon

Visiting Ghanaian President has said Africa needs a new breed of leaders who are willing to transform Liberia.

President Nana Akufo-Addo indicated that Africa needs leaders who are committed to govern their people in accordance with the rule of law, respect for individual liberty, human rights, principle of democratic accountability and social justice.

The Ghanaian President spoke Wednesday at the 98th graduation exercise of the University of Liberia graduate program.

President Akufo-Addo furthered that Africa needs leaders who are prepared and willing to free and provide better living condition for their people.

He said Africans have suffered too much from bad governance, as such, it is time for new breed of leaders who have the desire and commitment to provide quality life for the people.

The Ghanaian President said gone are the days when raw materials were shipped from Africa to other parts of the world, thus denying the continent better dividend.

He said the time has come for Africa to export made in products on the world market, rather than exporting raw materials.

President Akufo-Addo said the people of Africa cannot continue to live in abject poverty, emphasizing the need for more to be done to change their condition.

At the same time, President Akufo-Addo said West Africa will not allow Liberia to slide back into crisis, saying all will be done to ensure that democracy is entrenched in the post-conflict country.

He said West Africa will not accept any other outcome from Liberia order than preserving democracy.

The Ghanaian President told the gathering that it is not enough to hold successive elections or criticize the government, saying 'democracy must ensure that we are able to provide our people better quality of life.

Liberia

Legislators Unhappy Over New Election Date

The December 26 date for the runoff of the 2017 presidential elections might be altered by the Legislature as the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.