Liberia: Liberty Party Executive Backs CDC

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica

An Elections Commission official outside a polling station (file photo).

Barely a day following the endorsement of Ambassador George M. Weah by J. Fonati Koffa, former Chairman of Liberty Party, another executive member of the party has followed suit.

Liberty Party National Deputy Secretary General for Administration, Seh Morris Brown, has written CDC Vice Standard Bearer Senator Jewel Howard-Taylor to announce his support for the Coalition in the run-off election scheduled for December 26, 2017.

In his communication, Brown said he was endorsing the CDC based on the superior leadership style of Ambassador Weah and Senator Taylor.

Mr. Brown said he appreciates Sen. Howard-Taylor's concern about women issues, gender equity, and youth empowerment in Liberia.

The Liberty Party official said Senator Taylor has played a pivotal role in revitalizing the country's educational sector at the Liberian Senate.

Since 1997, Mr. Brown said Senator Taylor continues to champion the cause of strengthening the integrity of leadership in the public sector, improving quality service delivery, introducing innovative systems and processes that provide accountability and transparency in government.

"I, therefore, believe with Amb. Weah and Sen. Taylor at the helm of Leadership in Liberia, our country will flourish in all sectors through the provision of contemporary infrastructure development, affordable education, quality health care delivery services, stable and affordable electricity, clean running water, peace and security, as well as employment opportunities for all Liberians regardless of political, religious and ethnic affiliations," Brown added.

He extended his profound gratitude to every member, including the Vice Standard Bearer and the Standard Bearer of the CDC for the show of generosity of patience, maturity, and high-mindedness in the electoral process, most especially during the just-ended legal process in the Liberty Party vs. NEC case.

According to him, the maturity in these historic elections proved to the world that Liberians are making important milestones towards democratic values, enduring peace, stability and reconciliation; and under no circumstances must we short-circuit or undermine these lofty gains.