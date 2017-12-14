14 December 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: NEC Summoned

Photo: Boakai Fofana/AllAfrica
An Elections Commission official outside a polling station (file photo).
By A. Omaska Jallah

Days after the announcement of a new date for the presidential run-off election by the National Elections Commission (NEC), members of the Liberian Senate have summoned the electoral body over the recommendations made by the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court, in its ruling on December 7, 2017, gave eight-count mandate to the commission including cleaning and publishing of the final voter roll before holding of the run-off election.

In his communication to the Senate Tuesday, Lofa County Senator Stephen Zargo said the cleaning-up of the final registration roll should be inclusive of persons whose names were not on it.

The Lofa County Senator maintained that officials of NEC should refrain from making utterances on matters growing out of the runoff election which, he said, would likely be issues of possible future electoral dispute.

After several hours of debates among members of the Liberian Senate, it was unanimously agreed that NEC be made to appear on Thursday, December 14, 2017 to provide information about the Court recommendations.

