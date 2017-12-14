14 December 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia Chairs 72nd UN General Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

Under the chairmanship of Liberia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Israel Davies, the UN General Assembly has adopted two draft resolutions in support of improving universal health coverage.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2017, Liberia co-sponsored the two resolutions - "Global health and foreign policy, addressing the health of the most vulnerable for an inclusive society" and "International Universal Health Coverage Day".

Liberia recognizes that despite progress in the health sector, challenges in global health including major inequities and vulnerabilities still remain and require urgent attention.

According to a dispatch from Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the UN General Assembly noted that global health is not just an end but a pre-condition to making progress in the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development and urged all Member States to respect, protect and promote the right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

The General Assembly, through the resolutions, encouraged Member States to consider health in the formulation of their foreign policies, make greater investments to promote decent work with adequate remuneration in the health and social sector and enable safe working environments and conditions for the creation of a more effective and socially accountable health workforce.

Toward that end, the General Assembly adopted, without a vote, the draft resolution "International Universal Health Coverage Day" proclaiming December 12 every year as International Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed in Members States with relevant educational and awareness raising activities.

The issue of universal health is captured under Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages by 2030.

Liberia

Legislators Unhappy Over New Election Date

The December 26 date for the runoff of the 2017 presidential elections might be altered by the Legislature as the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.