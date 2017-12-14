Liberia Chairs 72nd UN General Assembly

Under the chairmanship of Liberia's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Israel Davies, the UN General Assembly has adopted two draft resolutions in support of improving universal health coverage.

On Tuesday, December 12, 2017, Liberia co-sponsored the two resolutions - "Global health and foreign policy, addressing the health of the most vulnerable for an inclusive society" and "International Universal Health Coverage Day".

Liberia recognizes that despite progress in the health sector, challenges in global health including major inequities and vulnerabilities still remain and require urgent attention.

According to a dispatch from Liberia's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, the UN General Assembly noted that global health is not just an end but a pre-condition to making progress in the economic, social and environmental dimensions of sustainable development and urged all Member States to respect, protect and promote the right to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.

The General Assembly, through the resolutions, encouraged Member States to consider health in the formulation of their foreign policies, make greater investments to promote decent work with adequate remuneration in the health and social sector and enable safe working environments and conditions for the creation of a more effective and socially accountable health workforce.

Toward that end, the General Assembly adopted, without a vote, the draft resolution "International Universal Health Coverage Day" proclaiming December 12 every year as International Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed in Members States with relevant educational and awareness raising activities.

The issue of universal health is captured under Goal 3 of the Sustainable Development Goals which seeks to ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages by 2030.