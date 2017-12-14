Nigeria: Commission May Reduce Requirements to Access Education Fund

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said effort is being made to reduce the counterpart fund requirements to allow more states to access matching grants.

The statement was contained in the commission's recent edition of its in-house news magazine.

"Consequently, UBEC is currently exploring the possibility of the reduction of the counterpart fund requirements to minimal level to enable more states draw down their matching grants," he said.

Dr Bobboyi said that many states have been lagging behind in the provision of the counterpart funds since 2011.

He said there was still about N60 billion unutilized funds in the coffers of UBEC.