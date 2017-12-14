14 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Commission May Reduce Requirements to Access Education Fund

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Abubakar Haruna

The Executive Secretary of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr. Hamid Bobboyi, has said effort is being made to reduce the counterpart fund requirements to allow more states to access matching grants.

The statement was contained in the commission's recent edition of its in-house news magazine.

"Consequently, UBEC is currently exploring the possibility of the reduction of the counterpart fund requirements to minimal level to enable more states draw down their matching grants," he said.

Dr Bobboyi said that many states have been lagging behind in the provision of the counterpart funds since 2011.

He said there was still about N60 billion unutilized funds in the coffers of UBEC.

Nigeria

Buhari's Cows Faring Better Than Nigerians - Governor's Aide

An aide to the Akwa Ibom governor has accused Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari of abandoning the people to economic… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Daily Trust. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.