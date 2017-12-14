Angola: Handball Players Consider Positive Participation in World Cup

Luanda — The participation of the Angolan national senior women's handbal team in the Germany World Cup was deemed positive by the players, though they did not achieve the goals of keeping or improving 16th positionobtained in the previous edition.

Speaking to Angop on Wednesday in Luanda, the skipper of the national team, Isabel Guialo, made a positive assessment of the national squad in the Germany World Cup, for having played balenced games with all opponents.

"The squad was at its level, despite dropping three places (ranked 19th). We played balanced games against all opponents and with more training Angola could do better", said the athlete on her return to Luanda.

Azenaide Carlos said that Angola could have done more and that it will continue working to do better in the next competitions.

The national team on Wednesday returned to Luanda after participating in the World Cup, where it ranked 19th, dropping three places if compared to the previous edition.

Angop learnt at Luanda's "4 de Fevereiro" International Airport that the national team returned without their coach, the Danish Morten Soubak.