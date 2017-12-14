Malawi: Karonga United Begin Search for Coach With CAF C Licence

Karonga United Football Club which has been promoted back to the elite TNM Super League hope to appoint a new Coach with CAF C licence possibly sooner - with contact having already been made with the club's top targets.

The team's Chairperson Alufeyo Chipanga Banda said they looking for an experiencde and qualified coach to lead the club in the 2018/19 TNM Super League.

He said current head coach, Davie Muyombe does not have the required CAF C license to guide the team in the flagship league.

However, Banda said Karonga United has earmarked on Civil Sporting's assistant mentor, Oscar Kaunda and Fish Eagles' head coach, Christopher Nyambose as possible candidates.

Other coaches are being considered.

"We have already started negotiating with them. I believe they are the right choices for us. We want to finalise the matter as soon as possible so that we can commence preparations for the Super League in good time," he said.

The Karonga United's Chairperson further disclosed that his team also want to sign up to five players who have experienced in the top flight league.

According to him plans are there to try to lure back their former players Hygiene Mwandepeka and Maneno Nyoni from Silver Strikers and Nyasa Big Bullets, respectively.

The two defenders were sold by Karonga United following their relegation but have so far struggled to break into the starting 11 of the two giants.

Renowned football pundit from the north Dave Katete has commended Karonga United's swift act to appoint a coach. He said by appointing a coach quickly it will allow the team to have enough time to prepare for super league which is expected to kick off in April 2018.

Karonga united earned promotion back to the super league following a 3-1 victory against Fish Eagles at the Karonga community ground over the weekend which left them with 67 points from their 30 matches, 4 points clear of their nearest rivals Chilumba Barracks FC who have 63.